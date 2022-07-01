Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

