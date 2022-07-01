Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Joseph Elias Khoury Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
