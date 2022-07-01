Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Bruce Akhurst Buys 250,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Bruce Akhurst bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$266,250.00 ($184,895.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

