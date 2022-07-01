Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Bruce Akhurst Buys 250,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Bruce Akhurst bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$266,250.00 ($184,895.83).
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.34.
Tabcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
