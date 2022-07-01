Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $107.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

