Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Busch Orthwein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thor Industries alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.