Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 11,958 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,132,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,895,883.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The firm has a market cap of $536.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCDA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

