Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.55. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $48,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.