FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.11.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $210.11 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,948,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.