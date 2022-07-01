First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.03.

NYSE FR opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

