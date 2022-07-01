Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,320,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 74,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

