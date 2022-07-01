Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $279,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

