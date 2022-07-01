Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 485,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 82,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

