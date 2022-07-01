LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 255,345 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.