Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.