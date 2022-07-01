National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 178,128 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

