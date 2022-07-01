Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given New $7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KGC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.31.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

