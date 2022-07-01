Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Invesco has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,081,652 shares of company stock worth $19,243,702. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 262,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.