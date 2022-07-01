Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

MPW opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

