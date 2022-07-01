Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RELX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $26.94 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

