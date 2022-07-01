DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a growth of 293.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.