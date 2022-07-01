MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

