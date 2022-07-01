Ellevest Inc. Purchases 119 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,307.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,339.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,477.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

