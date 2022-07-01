PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 36,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 140,693 shares.The stock last traded at $66.38 and had previously closed at $66.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $255,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

