Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 276.7% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

