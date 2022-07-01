Ellevest Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

