OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. OriginClear has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,340.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. OriginClear had a net margin of 265.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

