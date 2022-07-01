Ellevest Inc. Purchases 698 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.34. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

