Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Increases By 280.2%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

