Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Expands By 266.7%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Parabellum Acquisition by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 520,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000.

Shares of Parabellum Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Parabellum Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

