Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $43.18

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.18, but opened at $41.83. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 115 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $2,740,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $5,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

