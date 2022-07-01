Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 291,673 shares.The stock last traded at $13.48 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $5.97. The firm had revenue of $598.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.