Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 291,673 shares.The stock last traded at $13.48 and had previously closed at $13.29.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
