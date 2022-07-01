SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.81. SomaLogic shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,043 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. Analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $17,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $14,730,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,034,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 728,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

