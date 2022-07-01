Ellevest Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

