1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

