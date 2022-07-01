Ellevest Inc. Buys 3,429 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

