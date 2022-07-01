Ellevest Inc. Buys 526 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

