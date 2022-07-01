Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 283.3% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

