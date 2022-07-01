Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 283.3% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.
