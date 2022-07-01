Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,889 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 607,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

