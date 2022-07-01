Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 299.3% in June

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 299.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

ERC stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

