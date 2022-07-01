Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the May 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 740,000 shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 614,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

