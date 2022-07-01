Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 282.4% in June

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 334,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

