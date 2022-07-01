High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 8,294 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,845.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,845.60.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,727.83.

On Friday, June 24th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,485.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,896.97.

On Monday, June 20th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,398 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,857.98.

On Friday, June 17th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,049.10.

On Wednesday, June 15th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,318.96.

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.18 per share, with a total value of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.42 per share, with a total value of C$86,891.37.

HLF stock opened at C$12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$400.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.14.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$355.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

