Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,630,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,993,507.04.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,958.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, with a total value of C$107,800.00.

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.94 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

