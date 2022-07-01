Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider M Scot Roberts Sells 5,462 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $505.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

