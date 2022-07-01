Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,740,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 342,657 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

