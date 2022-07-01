Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

