Plug Power’s (PLUG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.