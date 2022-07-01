Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 283.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.