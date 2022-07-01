CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.40.

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

