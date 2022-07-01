Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

