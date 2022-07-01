Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 865.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.